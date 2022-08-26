Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000.

Hartford Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HSRT opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

