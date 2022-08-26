Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after buying an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,918,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 1,083,011 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,270,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile acquired 25,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,348 shares of company stock valued at $111,829. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBI. StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

PBI opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

