Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 564 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 288,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,735.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,121,203. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $463,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 288,201 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,735.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,460. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

