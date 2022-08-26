Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 966 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $83.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.