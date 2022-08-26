Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys Shares of 4,811 R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,811 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,189. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ RCM opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

About R1 RCM

(Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.