Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 400.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.