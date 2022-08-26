Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in York Water were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of York Water by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of York Water by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of York Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.47. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. York Water’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

