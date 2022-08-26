Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $118,000 Stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 2,126.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after purchasing an additional 423,384 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

