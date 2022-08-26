Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $125,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 87,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

