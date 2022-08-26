Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $126,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,791 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $68.13 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.94 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

