Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,296,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDIV stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

