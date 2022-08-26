Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

LAZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

