Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 998 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE COO opened at $314.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.01 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.