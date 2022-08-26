Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $140,000 Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

SHE opened at $84.00 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

