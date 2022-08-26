Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $153,000 Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 126.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

