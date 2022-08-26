Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $158,000 Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

