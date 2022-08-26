Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $160,000 Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Redfin to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The firm had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

