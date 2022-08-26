Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 5.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Globe Life by 13.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Shares of GL opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.88. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

