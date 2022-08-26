Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 133,255.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.10.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

