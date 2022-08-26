Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 308.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $99.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.98. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

