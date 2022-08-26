Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $36.42 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

