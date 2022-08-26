Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 123.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.87.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

