Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.50.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

