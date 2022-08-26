Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,096 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,812 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $29,719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 439.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 313,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 254,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

