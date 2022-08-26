Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,240 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 24,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.00 million. Research analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

