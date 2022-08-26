Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,450 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,604.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,196.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

