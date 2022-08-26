Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3,576.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 360,283 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 874,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 142,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,268,985 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 123,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

