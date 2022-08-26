Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 1,921 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $295,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $136.15 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $115.93 and a 1-year high of $260.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.34.

