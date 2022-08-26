Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 218 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Textron were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,753,000 after purchasing an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 640,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 131,995 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Textron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 629,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

