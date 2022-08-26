Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,440,885,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,704,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,323.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,298.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $39,292,049 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

