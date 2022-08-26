Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 3,443 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $34.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10.

