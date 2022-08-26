Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes $135,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2,433.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 91,264 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXS opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

