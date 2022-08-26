Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $452,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $11,348,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $350,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

