Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05 and a beta of 2.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

