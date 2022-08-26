Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.92 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

