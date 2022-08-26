NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in NOW by 43.2% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 215,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in NOW by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 937,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 4.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About NOW

Separately, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NOW to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.