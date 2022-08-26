NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 916,658 shares.The stock last traded at $15.01 and had previously closed at $14.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NuScale Power to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.41.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

In related news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

