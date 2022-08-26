OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 328,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $307,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.20.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

