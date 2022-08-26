OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day moving average is $278.37.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

