OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Down 4.2%

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $88.35 and last traded at $88.35. 17 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 84,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Articles

