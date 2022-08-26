Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 20,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Owens Corning by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

