Park National (NYSE:PRK) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PRK opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $111.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.05). Park National had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park National will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

