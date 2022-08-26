PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.63

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

PBF Logistics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $93.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Logistics Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PBF Logistics

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,282,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,727,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PBF Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 51.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,929,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 1,337,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 98.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,836,000 after buying an additional 829,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 71.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 588,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 88.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 550,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 259,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

(Get Rating)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.