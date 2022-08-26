Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.84. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $35.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.