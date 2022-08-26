PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PENN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PENN opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

