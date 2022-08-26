Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Stock Position Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter worth $216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 38.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $30.41 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.811 dividend. This is an increase from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

Featured Articles

