Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on WOOF. UBS Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Petco Health and Wellness
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
