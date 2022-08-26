Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WOOF. UBS Group cut their price target on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.56.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

