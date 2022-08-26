PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PetroChina Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PetroChina by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

