PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PetroChina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
PetroChina Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.62.
PetroChina Company Profile
PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.
