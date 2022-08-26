Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,261,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $220,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 114.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after buying an additional 7,386,473 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.35. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.