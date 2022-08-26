Piper Sandler Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $42.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.84.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 200.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

